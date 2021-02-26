One COVID-19 death, 85 new cases in Jammu and Kashmir

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 85 new positive cases of COVID-19, taking the tally to 1,26,286, even as one fresh death due to the virus was reported in the past 24 hours, officials said.

The death toll in the Union territory due to the pandemic is 1,956, they said.

Out of the fresh cases, 16 were from Jammu division and 69 from Kashmir division of the Union territory, they further said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest with 47 cases followed by 12 in Jammu district.

While seven districts did not report any fresh cases, 11 districts had cases in single digits.

The number of active cases has dropped to 803 in the UT, while 1,23,527 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.