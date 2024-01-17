‘One Nation, One Election’: Omar Dares Centre To Hold J&K Assembly And Parliament Polls Together

JAMMU, Jan 17: National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday challenged the central government to hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir along with the 2024 Lok Sabha polls if it was serious about its idea of ‘one nation, one election’.

He said this government, which talks so much about a simultaneous elections in the country, is unable to put its money where its mouth is, even in one state much less than the entire nation.

“If the government is serious about ‘one nation, one election’, I hope that they will put their money where their mouth is and show us that it is possible by doing it first in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We have Parliament elections in a few months. Let us have assembly elections at the same time and then see,” Abdullah told reporters here.

The former J-K chief minister questioned the government’s commitment to the unified election idea.

“If you cannot have assembly election (in Jammu and Kashmir) together with Parliament now, how do you imagine that you will ever have (nationwide) assembly elections together with Parliament elections, when states like UP, Bihar and others, which require a significant presence of security forces, will also go to the polls simultaneously,” he said.

Abdullah expressed confidence that the INDIA bloc will get a resounding mandate in J-K.

“When the mandate is delivered, it will be a resounding mandate for one-party rule. So no post-poll alliance will exist. We do not believe in post-poll alliance,” he said in reply to a question about the possibility of going with any other party in case of a fractured mandate in the assembly elections.

Regarding seat distribution, Abdullah dismissed the talk of conflicts within the alliance.

“No talks have been held with the Congress on seat sharing. Our efforts should be to win all six seats and they should remain with the INDIA alliance.

“Several people want to contest… Let us first talk to them. Three seats are with the INDIA alliance, there is no need to discuss them but the talks will be held on how to win the rest of the three seats currently held by BJP,” he said.

Responding to questions about the INDIA bloc’s prime ministerial face, Abdullah emphasised that no discussion is being held on the issue as of now.

Abdullah questioned the BJP’s decade-long rule and said resorting to religious appeals for electoral victories indicates a failure of their governance.

“If, after remaining in power for ten years, BJP will have to go back to religion to win elections, don’t you see their government has failed?

“If after ten years of rule, this is what they wanted to show to the people, and there is nothing beyond this, I will hope BJP needs to be questioned on this,” he said.

Replying to a question about the departure of young leaders from Congress, Abdullah attributed it to the recurring phenomenon in politics.

“It happens in politics. We have been witnessing ‘Aaya Ram Gaya Ram’ syndrome. Those who leave parties can better answer what they have gained from it,” he said.

On top Congress leaders not attending the Ram temple consecration, Abdullah said, “Congress can better answer it. We have not received any invite. We are not going.”

About participating in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Abdullah said he and his father Farooq Abdullah have received an invitation from Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. “Where it is feasible, we will take part in it,” he said.

Responding to concerns about the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley, Abdullah acknowledged setbacks in the return process during the last few years.

“That is the question the Kashmiri Pandit community needs to ask itself and needs to do so with some degree of honesty.

“The return of KPs has received a setback in this government rather than being taken forward. During two to three years, those KPs who were working in Kashmir made concerted efforts for their resettlement outside the Valley. This has been the phenomenon in the recent years,” he said.

He emphasised the need for the Kashmiri Pandit community to assess the situation honestly and expressed the hope that conditions conducive to their return with free will be created.

“Anniversary (of exodus day on January 19) remains a dark day. We believe that the Kashmir valley is incomplete unless the KPs are able to return with free will to Kashmir.

“We hope that such a situation is created in the Valley that those who left because their lives were at risk are able to consider returning,” he added.

Abdullah highlighted the challenges posed by the resurgence of militancy in certain areas, hindering the progress in the process of return of the KPs.

“The truth is that the way militancy has spread and reemerged in areas that were clear of militancy, particularly Rajouri and Poonch, I think the process of return has delivered a setback in last few years rather than being taken forward,” he said. (Agencies)