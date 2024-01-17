Army Destroys IED Found On Srinagar-Chowkibal Highway

SRINAGAR, Jan 17: An improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered and destroyed in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, the Army said.

The IED was recovered near Chowkibal on Srinagar-Chowkibal highway in the north Kashmir district.

“#ChinarWarriors averted a major terror incident today by recovering & in-situ destroying an IED near Chowkibal on Srinagar – Chowkibal Highway,” the Army’s Chinar Corps said in a post on X.