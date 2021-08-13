One more Hizb Militant arrested in Kishtwar, taking number of arrested to 03

Kishtwar, August 13: Police on Friday said that it has arrested one more militant of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen Outfit in Kishtwar district of Jammu.

J&K Police said that the third person who joined militant ranks few days back and also managed to escape from cordon and search operation has been arrested in a joint operation by the Kishtwar Police, Army 17 RR and CRPF 52 Bn from Kulna forest area of Patimahalla Palmar.

The spokesperson identified him as Muzamil Hussain shah son of Ab. Rasheed shah resident of Meerna Patimahalla Palmar. Distt. Kishtwar.

The statement further stated that one Grenade, one

Magzine of AK and 30 rounds AK were recovered from his possession.

In this regard case FIR No.18/2021 has alrady been registered at Police station Dacchan U/Sec. 13/18-B ULA(P) and further investigation is going on, reads the statement.

It’s pertinent to mention that few days back newly recruited two Hizb militants were arrested by Kishtwar police.