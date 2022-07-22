One Medical College Approved For Leh At A Cost Of Rs 325 Crore: Govt

JAMMU, July 22: The union ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday informed the Lok Sabha that one medical college has been approved for Leh at a cost of Rs 325 crore, which is to be shared between Centre and the UT Administration of Ladakh in the ratio of 90:10

In a written reply, Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Bharati Pawar, said that the medical college has been approved under Phase-III of a centrally sponsored scheme namely ‘Establishment of new medical colleges attached with existing district/referral hospitals.”

He said that out of Central share of Rs 292.50 crore, Rs 127 crore has already been released to the UT Administration under this Scheme.

“As per Scheme guidelines, the UT Administration is the implementing agency and the planning, execution and commissioning of the project is to be done by the UT Administration,” he added. (KNO)