One killed in road accident

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, July 29: A two-wheeler rider here today died on the spot after his scooter was hit by some unknown vehicle in Dalwass area of Chanderkote on Jammu-Srinagar Highway.

Police sources informed that a scooter bearing Registration Number JK19A- 4136 was hit by an unknown vehicle.

After receiving information a Police team from Police Station Chanderkote reached the spot and shifted the body of deceased to District Hospital Ramban and cops identified the deceased as Khadim Hussain, 38, son of Ghulam Hussain, resident of Chamalwas, Tehsil Banihal.

The deceased was a government teacher and was returning from Jammu.

SHO Police Station Chanderkote, J.S Rakwal said body of the deceased was handed over to family members after post-mortem and other legal formalities at District Hospital.

He further said that it was a hit and run case and investigation was underway.