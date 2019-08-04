One killed in mysterious blast near LoC in Keran sector

SRINAGAR: A person was killed in a mysterious blast near Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector in the frontier district of Kupwara in north Kashmir on Sunday, official sources said.

This was the second such incident in Kupwara during the past 24 hours.

They said an explosion took place inside a tailor shop at Farkiyan near LoC in Keran sector around 0920 hrs.

One person Abdul Hamid Bajad, a local resident, was critically wounded in the blast, they said, adding that he was immediately rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead. A house also suffered extensive damage in the blast, sound of which was heard in the entire area.

Police have registered a case and started investigation, they said, adding that during the past few days, Keran sector witnessed shelling and firing from Pakistan troops.

However, troops guarding the LoC killed five to seven intruders immediately after they sneaked into this side.

A man, identified as Shabir Ahmad, was killed in a mysterious blast near Sadhna top in Kupwara on Saturday.

