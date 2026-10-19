One killed, another injured in road accident

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Oct 18: An apple laden truck knocked a road maintenance worker to death and also hit a stationary truck at Seri on National Highway-44 here this morning. A helper working in the truck got injured in the accident.

Sources informed that a rashly and negligently driven truck bearing registration number JK09A-4377 coming from Srinagar and moving towards Jammu hit the road worker and another truck.

Advertisement

The deceased worker was identified as Mohammad Azam, 28, son of Showkat Ali, resident of Patshalla, Bonjwah tehsil, Kishtwar.

He was working with CPPPL as a road maintenance worker for the past 2-3 years.

The injured helper was identified as Irfan Ahmed, 23, son of Mohammad Shafi, resident of Chandi Garam, Kupwara.

Both the injured helper and the deceased worker were shifted to District Hospital Ramban.

Following the accident, traffic movement was regulated through the up-tube of the highway.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident and investigation was underway.