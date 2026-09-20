One killed, 5 injured in road accident

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Sept 19: One person was killed and five others were injured here today after the vehicle they were onboard met with an accident near Bhargran, Hambal, on the newly constructed Khellani-Sudhmahadev Tunnel at Highway.

The ill fated vehicle was of Bolero Camper make bearing registration number JK06B-6479.

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Immediately after the accident the injured were shifted to GMC Doda and they were under treatment till last reports.

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The accident occurred at around 9:30 am when the vehicle, reportedly associated with SRSB Ridhi Sidhi Company, was moving labourers to their work site. According to the Government Medical College (GMC) Doda, the deceased was identified as Gulzar Ahmed, 50, son of Feroz Khan, resident of Kalhota.

The injured were identified as Ashvini Singh, 25, son of Parkesh Chand, resident of Saloni Chamba; Pawan Kumar, 45, son of Gardhari Lal, resident of Hambal; Pinku Kumar, 35, son of Somi Raj, resident of Hambal; Kalyan Singh, 50, son of Chatter Singh, resident of Bulander Pure and Balbir Singh, 50, son of Matam Singh, resident of Hambal.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident and further investigation was underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.