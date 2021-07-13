One dies of COVID, 143 test +ve

Train services to fully resume today in Valley

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/SRINAGAR/

LEH, July 13: One person died of COVID-19 while 143 tested positive in Jammu and Kashmir today.

Lone casualty and 51 fresh cases were reported in Jammu region.

A 65-year-old man hailing from village Buzla in Banihal tehsil of Ramban district died of co-morbidities and COVID-19 in the Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag today.

Among 51 fresh cases, 10 were reported in Jammu district, nine Rajouri, eight Ramban, seven Poonch, six Udhampur, five Kishtwar and three each in Doda and Samba districts, Reasi and Kathua districts didn’t report any new cases.

As against 51 cases, 226 persons today recovered from the virus in Jammu region, the highest being 150 in Jammu district.

Jammu region now has 1,20,899 Corona cases. Of them, only 1050 are active positives while 1,17,722 have recovered from the virus and there have been 2127 casualties.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Ladakh today reported nine new COVID positive cases including five in Leh and four in Kargil district.

With new cases, Corona count in Ladakh has reached 20204 including 104 active positives, 19894 recoveries and 206 deaths—148 in Leh and 58 in Kargil.

Meanwhile, as Kashmir reported 92 fresh COVID-19 cases, lowest single-day spike since March, authorities today decided to fully resume the train services between Baramulla and Banihal tomorrow.

The authorities in Kashmir today decided to resume the rail services fully from Banihal to Baramulla from July 14.

Apart from extending the services from Banihal to Baramulla and back, the officials said that the one extra train will also be operated from Baramulla at 15:10 hours on the same day.

It is to be noted here that earlier, after remaining suspended due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the service was partially resumed from July 1. The trains after the partial resumption chugged from Banihal to Budgam.

The officials said that the existing service running from Banihal (04617 and 04619) will be extended to Baramulla, whereas, train service (04618) will originate from Baramulla at 0800 hours.

“One extra train service (04620) will originate from Baramulla at 1510 hours and will pick up the route of (04622) Budgam at 1615 hours,” officials said.

Srinagar reported 41 cases, Baramulla 17, Budgam 8, Pulwama 7, Kupwara 2, Anantnag 6, Bandipora 2, Ganderbal 8 and Kulgam 1.

As per officials figures, 70,737 positive cases including 832 deaths and 69,367 recoveries are from Srinagar, 23,424 including 280 deaths and 22,998 recoveries are from Baramulla, 22,752 including 22,428 recoveries and 204 deaths are from Budgam, 15,047 including 14,769 recoveries and 193 deaths are from Pulwama, 13,961 including 165 deaths and 13,696 recoveries are from Kupwara, 16,252 including 15,934 recoveries and 205 deaths are from Anantnag, 9,397 cases including 9,223 and 100 deaths are from Bandipora, 9,761 including 9,553 recoveries and 77 deaths are from Ganderbal, 11,190 including 11,003 recoveries and 117 deaths are from Kulgam and 5,571 including 5,505 recoveries and 58 deaths are from Shopian.

The number of cases in Kashmir division has reached 198,092 including 194,476 recoveries and 2,231 deaths.

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 2,435 including 1,385 from Kashmir division.

With 416 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 312,198 which is 97.87 percent of the total cases.