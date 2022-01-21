One dies, 3830 test +ve for Corona in Kashmir; active cases rise to 34,882

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Jan 21 : Kashmir today reported 3,830 fresh cases of COVID-19 pushing the number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 34,882 and one person succumbed to the viral infection taking the death toll in J&K to 4,591.

Those who tested positive include 1,341 from Srinagar, 688 from Baramulla, 550 from Budgam, 170 from Pulwama, 208 from Kupwara, 237 from Anantnag, 241 from Bandipora, 246 from Ganderbal, 106 from Kulgam and 43 Shopian.

As per officials figures, 88,362 positive cases including 889 deaths and 78,929 recoveries are from Srinagar, 31,564 including 292 deaths and 26,059 recoveries are from Baramulla, 28,513 including 25,400 recoveries and 222 deaths are from Budgam, 16,715 including 15,682 recoveries and 195 deaths are from Pulwama, 16,346 including 170 deaths and 15,225 recoveries are from Kupwara, 18,570 including 16,577 recoveries and 212 deaths are from Anantnag, 11,508 cases including 10,289 and 111 deaths are from Bandipora, 11,946 including 11,012 recoveries and 82 deaths are from Ganderbal, 12,758 including 11,693 recoveries and 118 deaths are from Kulgam and 5,775 including 5,561 recoveries and 59 deaths are from Shopian.

The number of cases in Kashmir division has reached 242,057 including 216,427 recoveries and 2,350 deaths.

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 34,882 including 23,280 from Kashmir division.

With 1,890 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 344,908 which is 89.43 percent of the total cases.