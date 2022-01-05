One Dead, Another Injured As Rolling Boulder Wrecks Car On Jammu-Srinagar Highway

JAMMU, Jan 5: One person died and another was injured after the car they were traveling in was hit by a shooting boulder near Jaswal bridge in J&K’s Ramban district on Wednesday afternoon.

As per Deputy Commissioner Ramban, the car bearing registration number JK 01AB 4050 was hit by the boulder near the bridge across the Chenab at around 12:45 pm today leading to the on the spot death of one person while a second traveler was shifted to District Hospital Ramban in an injured condition.

The identity of the deceased or the injured was not immediately known.

The front of the ill-fated car was also wrecked in the mishap.

The shooting stone is believed to have been triggered by the prevalent inclement weather conditions across J&K. (AGENCIES)