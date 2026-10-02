One arrested with charas

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Oct 1: In its continued drive against drug trafficking, Poonch Police achieved success by arresting one person and recovering contraband substance from him.

Reports said a police party from Police Station Poonch during routine naka near Army gate, Poonch intercepted a passenger bus bearing Registration No. JK02DG-7406 coming from Mendhar towards Poonch.

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During checking, one passenger attempted to flee the vehicle but was tactfully apprehended by the police party. On enquiry, he disclosed his identity as Maqsood Ahmed, son of Manzoor Hussain, resident of Ward No. 3, Bandi Chechian, Tehsil Haveli, District Poonch.

On his personal search, nearly 20 grams of cannabise (Charas) was recovered from his possession. The recovered contraband was seized. A case FIR No. 192/2026 U/S 8/20 NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Poonch in this connection.