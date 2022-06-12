One arrested for stoking communal tension in Doda, curfew continues in parts of Jammu region’s Chenab valley

BHADERWAH/JAMMU, June 12: One person was arrested for allegedly stoking communal tension as curfew and strict restrictions under prohibitory orders remained in force in parts of Jammu region’s Chenab valley for the fourth successive day on Sunday, officials said.

The accused Aadil Gafoor Ganai was arrested from his house during an early morning raid on Sunday by police at his residence at Chinar Mohalla locality in curfew-bound Bhaderwah town of Doda district, the officials said.

They said Ganai is accused of delivering an inflammatory speech from Markazi Jamia Masjid Bhaderwah on June 9 during a protest rally against recent remarks on Prophet Mohammad by two now-suspended BJP leaders and social media posts by a few local right-wing activists in their support.

On the basis of the provocative speech, police have registered a case under section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Ganai is the first person arrested in the case although raids were also conducted at several other places in the town to apprehend other accused including right wing activists who also stand booked in separate cases registered at the local police station, the officials said.

A police official said there was no untoward incident reported from anywhere in both Doda and Kishtwar districts.

“There was no relaxation in curfew in Bhaderwah town, while strict restrictions under section 144 Cr PC also continued in Gandoh, Thathri and Doda towns besides Kishtwar town. Similarly restrictions under prohibitory orders were lifted from Ramban district on Saturday,” the official said.

He said the authorities are monitoring the situation and a decision to relax the curfew and restrictions will be taken later in the day.

Prominent citizens of both the communities are actively engaged with police and efforts are on to normalize the situation, the official said.

The protests started in Bhaderwah town of Doda on Thursday when hundreds of people staged a sit-in against the controversial remarks against the Prophet Mohammad.

After intense negotiations, the protestors agreed to clear the road and entered the neighbouring Jama Masjid. Purported video clips of the inflammatory speeches went viral on social media.

Broadband and mobile internet services remained suspended in several areas, including Bhaderwah and Kishtwar towns, as a precautionary measure. (Agencies)