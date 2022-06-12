Employment June 12, 2022

Required
Required ARD/Sub dealer for Hero Motocorp (World No. 1 TW manufacture) range of Two Wheeler at Katra and Ramnagar (Udhampur Distt.). Interested party can contact on below person.
K N Singh Pramod Raina
9086600713 9419162893
JOBS@NO Registration!
.1.Backend Operations/Admin(f)
MBA /PG 2 to 6yrs Exp in same
Salary: 15k to 25k +Cab
2.Degree/Diploma in Electronics/ Electrical (Freshers)
3. Marketing & Sales Associate’s( CIC)
Exp. Of 2 to 5yrs+Grad Freshers
Salary : 15k to 25 k +perks
Areas: Jmu,Udhampur, Kathua,Katra,Akhnoor
DreamMakerz #8713000033
URGENTLY REQUIRED
AT
SHEETAL POLLUTION
CONTROL CENTRE
B.C ROAD, JAMMU
Person having Diploma/Degree in Mechanical/Automobile/Motor Mechanic Trade is required at Sheetal Pollution Centre, B.C Road, Jammu.
Kindly Contact :
Mobile No. 9797577577/7006216767
Email id-sheetalpollutioncentre@gmail.com
SOS HERMANN
GMEINER SCHOOL, JAMMU
REQUIRED: PGT (Computer, Fine Art and P.E) TGT (English, Science, S.SC) Jr. Headmistress and Jr. Accountant. Send your resume by hand latest by June 25, 2022. Bio-data can also be sent by e-mail to.
admin.jammuhgs@soscvindia.org,
srhm.jammuhgs@soscvindia.org
REGISTRATION FOR Class XI ADMISSION OPEN
REQUIRED
1. Programme Officer – 1 No Jammu @ Rs 20000/- pm. PG. Capable of handling Education programme with relevant Exprience
2. Graphic Designer / Communication Incharge – 1 No Jammu @ 18000/- PM. Excellent knowledge of designing, Photoshop, coralpage maker etc.
Walk in for Interview on 13-06-2022 at 10.30 am with documents & two photos at
National Development Foundation
1st Floor Ram Janki Enclave, Udheywala, Jammu
Call: 9149472155, Whatsapp: 8491070082
Visit: www.ndf.net.in
REQUIRED
Required an Account assistant for a manufacturing concern situated at Bari Brahmana having experience of 10 years with knowledge of the Busy, GST, Gst returns, ESI, PF, TCS and TDS.
Interview on 13/06/2022
from 3.00 p.m to 5.00 pm.
Salary negotiable.
NEW KISSAN MILK FOODS
Sidco Industrial Complex Lane No – 6, Phase -II Bari Brahmana Samba, Near Peer Baba
Contact- 99065 03461, 8492955241
REQUIRED
Paid Volunteers – 30 Nos for Educational Survey in Jammu City @ Rs. 500/- per day. College & University students can also apply.
Walk in for Interview on 13-06-2022 at
10.30 am with two photos & Aadhar Card at
National Development Foundation
1st Floor Ram Janki Enclave, Udheywala, Jammu
Call: 9149472155, Whatsapp: 8491070082
Visit: www.ndf.net.in
REQUIRED OFFICE GIRL/RECEPTIONIST (ONLY GIRLS)
We Require a young & energetic girl for our office in Sainik Colony. The girl should be proficient in speaking both English and Hindi. (Preference will be given to candidates with some tele calling Experience)
For Interview Appointments please Contact us on +91-8825055960
REQUIRED
Office Boy – 1
Electrician-1
Helper Technician- 2
Civil Supervisor-1
Location : Upper Roop Nagar, Jammu
Contact : 7006235542
REQUIRED
Nanotech Software and Networking Soft.
1. Computer Hardware & Networking Engineer- 2
2. Marketing person- 1
Contact
M No. 9796077797
email-rskaul@gmail.com
REQUIRED
A leading business House require following staff at Marble Market/R N Bazar
1. Female / Male for Sales
2. Sales officer for Marketing
3. Tailor for stitching Curtains
Salary negotiable
Please Contact 9419114630
REQUIRED
Girl for Showroom of Grocery Store knowing Busy Computer Expert Salesman at Sector 1st Durga Ngr near Roop Nagar Jammu
Contact No. 9018700006/ 9419261451
KC International School
Requires Activity Coordinator & TGT (Computer Science).
Salary negotiable.Send Bio data via kcisvision@gmail.com
Contact at
2954747, 8825037500
REQUIRED
ACCOUNTANT (FULLTIME)
FEMALE OR MALE
THE APPLICANT MUST HAVE GOOD
COMMUNICATION SKILLS AND MUST BE EXPERIENCED FOR BUSY SOFTWARE
INTERESTED CANDIDATE CAN CONTACT ME
M/S SHREE GANESH AGENCIES
OPP PETROL PUMP CHATHA ROAD
KARAN BAGH JAMMU
BUSINESS EDIBLE OIL SUPPLY
FOR ALL J&K
8082128944,9419201944
100% Secure job
Need Urgent basic.
Security Guard 20Nos
Gunman – 10Nos
Security Supervisor 2Nos
Minimum 10th Qualification
Job location:- Jammu/Samba
Salary:- 10000-20000
Duty :-8/12 hours as per point
Contact us :- Striking lion security office
(10am to 5pm)
Rajiv Gandhi Hospital Road Gangyal Jammu
9149892697/9906192772
For Security contract call us 9622137910
*We Feel proud to surve you*
REQUIRED
Required Salesman Cum Rider for the Sale of Pooja & Karyana Goods, Persons having Two Wheeler will be preferred. Salary Negotiable.
Interested may Contact
Aatish Trading Co.
Chatha Mill Jammu
9419118127
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Home Tutors
Male/Female
Nursery to 10th:- 200 Nos
Physics / Chem/ Maths/ Biology – 50 Nos
Arts / Commerce – 50 Nos
Edu Smart Classes Gole Market
7006125751
VACANCY
Play school teacher required to teach kid should know Hindi and English experience in play school preferred, good salary. Location – Miran Sahib
Contact – 9797535863
REQUIRED
Reputed IT Company requires following positions for a Jammu based project:
1. Project Manager: 1 No.
2. Network Engineer: 4 Nos.
3. HR Manager: 1 No.
4. Office Executive (Female): 1 No.
(For positions at S.No.1 & 2, related diploma/degree & experience is must)
Interested may send their resume at
(office.miventure@gmail.com)
Required
Required experienced Salesman having knowledge of Plywood & Hardware materials for Showroom in Jammu
Contact : 9419197477
10.00 am to 8 pm