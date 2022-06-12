Employment June 12, 2022

Required

Required ARD/Sub dealer for Hero Motocorp (World No. 1 TW manufacture) range of Two Wheeler at Katra and Ramnagar (Udhampur Distt.). Interested party can contact on below person.

K N Singh Pramod Raina

9086600713 9419162893

JOBS@NO Registration!

.1.Backend Operations/Admin(f)

MBA /PG 2 to 6yrs Exp in same

Salary: 15k to 25k +Cab

2.Degree/Diploma in Electronics/ Electrical (Freshers)

3. Marketing & Sales Associate’s( CIC)

Exp. Of 2 to 5yrs+Grad Freshers

Salary : 15k to 25 k +perks

Areas: Jmu,Udhampur, Kathua,Katra,Akhnoor

DreamMakerz #8713000033

URGENTLY REQUIRED

AT

SHEETAL POLLUTION

CONTROL CENTRE

B.C ROAD, JAMMU

Person having Diploma/Degree in Mechanical/Automobile/Motor Mechanic Trade is required at Sheetal Pollution Centre, B.C Road, Jammu.

Kindly Contact :

Mobile No. 9797577577/7006216767

Email id-sheetalpollutioncentre@gmail.com

SOS HERMANN

GMEINER SCHOOL, JAMMU

REQUIRED: PGT (Computer, Fine Art and P.E) TGT (English, Science, S.SC) Jr. Headmistress and Jr. Accountant. Send your resume by hand latest by June 25, 2022. Bio-data can also be sent by e-mail to.

admin.jammuhgs@soscvindia.org,

srhm.jammuhgs@soscvindia.org

REGISTRATION FOR Class XI ADMISSION OPEN

REQUIRED

1. Programme Officer – 1 No Jammu @ Rs 20000/- pm. PG. Capable of handling Education programme with relevant Exprience

2. Graphic Designer / Communication Incharge – 1 No Jammu @ 18000/- PM. Excellent knowledge of designing, Photoshop, coralpage maker etc.

Walk in for Interview on 13-06-2022 at 10.30 am with documents & two photos at

National Development Foundation

1st Floor Ram Janki Enclave, Udheywala, Jammu

Call: 9149472155, Whatsapp: 8491070082

Visit: www.ndf.net.in

REQUIRED

Required an Account assistant for a manufacturing concern situated at Bari Brahmana having experience of 10 years with knowledge of the Busy, GST, Gst returns, ESI, PF, TCS and TDS.

Interview on 13/06/2022

from 3.00 p.m to 5.00 pm.

Salary negotiable.

NEW KISSAN MILK FOODS

Sidco Industrial Complex Lane No – 6, Phase -II Bari Brahmana Samba, Near Peer Baba

Contact- 99065 03461, 8492955241

REQUIRED

Paid Volunteers – 30 Nos for Educational Survey in Jammu City @ Rs. 500/- per day. College & University students can also apply.

Walk in for Interview on 13-06-2022 at

10.30 am with two photos & Aadhar Card at

National Development Foundation

1st Floor Ram Janki Enclave, Udheywala, Jammu

Call: 9149472155, Whatsapp: 8491070082

Visit: www.ndf.net.in

REQUIRED OFFICE GIRL/RECEPTIONIST (ONLY GIRLS)

We Require a young & energetic girl for our office in Sainik Colony. The girl should be proficient in speaking both English and Hindi. (Preference will be given to candidates with some tele calling Experience)

For Interview Appointments please Contact us on +91-8825055960

REQUIRED

Office Boy – 1

Electrician-1

Helper Technician- 2

Civil Supervisor-1

Location : Upper Roop Nagar, Jammu

Contact : 7006235542

REQUIRED

Nanotech Software and Networking Soft.

1. Computer Hardware & Networking Engineer- 2

2. Marketing person- 1

Contact

M No. 9796077797

email-rskaul@gmail.com

REQUIRED

A leading business House require following staff at Marble Market/R N Bazar

1. Female / Male for Sales

2. Sales officer for Marketing

3. Tailor for stitching Curtains

Salary negotiable

Please Contact 9419114630

REQUIRED

Girl for Showroom of Grocery Store knowing Busy Computer Expert Salesman at Sector 1st Durga Ngr near Roop Nagar Jammu

Contact No. 9018700006/ 9419261451

KC International School

Requires Activity Coordinator & TGT (Computer Science).

Salary negotiable.Send Bio data via kcisvision@gmail.com

Contact at

2954747, 8825037500

REQUIRED

ACCOUNTANT (FULLTIME)

FEMALE OR MALE

THE APPLICANT MUST HAVE GOOD

COMMUNICATION SKILLS AND MUST BE EXPERIENCED FOR BUSY SOFTWARE

INTERESTED CANDIDATE CAN CONTACT ME

M/S SHREE GANESH AGENCIES

OPP PETROL PUMP CHATHA ROAD

KARAN BAGH JAMMU

BUSINESS EDIBLE OIL SUPPLY

FOR ALL J&K

8082128944,9419201944

100% Secure job

Need Urgent basic.

Security Guard 20Nos

Gunman – 10Nos

Security Supervisor 2Nos

Minimum 10th Qualification

Job location:- Jammu/Samba

Salary:- 10000-20000

Duty :-8/12 hours as per point

Contact us :- Striking lion security office

(10am to 5pm)

Rajiv Gandhi Hospital Road Gangyal Jammu

9149892697/9906192772

For Security contract call us 9622137910

*We Feel proud to surve you*

REQUIRED

Required Salesman Cum Rider for the Sale of Pooja & Karyana Goods, Persons having Two Wheeler will be preferred. Salary Negotiable.

Interested may Contact

Aatish Trading Co.

Chatha Mill Jammu

9419118127

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Home Tutors

Male/Female

Nursery to 10th:- 200 Nos

Physics / Chem/ Maths/ Biology – 50 Nos

Arts / Commerce – 50 Nos

Edu Smart Classes Gole Market

7006125751

VACANCY

Play school teacher required to teach kid should know Hindi and English experience in play school preferred, good salary. Location – Miran Sahib

Contact – 9797535863

REQUIRED

Reputed IT Company requires following positions for a Jammu based project:

1. Project Manager: 1 No.

2. Network Engineer: 4 Nos.

3. HR Manager: 1 No.

4. Office Executive (Female): 1 No.

(For positions at S.No.1 & 2, related diploma/degree & experience is must)

Interested may send their resume at

(office.miventure@gmail.com)

Required

Required experienced Salesman having knowledge of Plywood & Hardware materials for Showroom in Jammu

Contact : 9419197477

10.00 am to 8 pm