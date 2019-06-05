On World Environment Day, PM urges citizens to live in harmony with nature

NEW DELHI, June 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that living in ‘harmony’ with nature can only lead to a better future.

“Our Planet and Environment is something we all cherish greatly. Today on World Environment Day, we reiterate our commitment to ensure a cleaner planet. Living in harmony with nature will lead to a better future,” Mr Modi tweeted.

In another missive, Prime Minister urged citizens to make Yoga an integral part of life.

“On 21st June, we will mark Yoga Day 2019. I urge you all to make Yoga an integral part of your life and also inspire others to do the same,” he tweeted.

Prime Minister pointed out that the benefits of Yoga are “tremendous”.

He also posted a video on ‘Trikonasana’. (UNI)