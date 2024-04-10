On Navratra, J&K Bank dedicates special counter at Bhawan

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Apr 9: On the auspicious occasion of Navratra, J&K Bank dedicated a special counter at its branch in Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan (SMVDB) to offer fresh cash currency and note exchange facility to the devotees visiting the revered shrine.

CEO SMVDSB, Anshul Garg along with MD & CEO J&K Bank Baldev Prakash inaugurated the special exchange counter in presence of Zonal Head Udhampur Rajesh Gupta, SDM Bhawan Vikas Anand, Tehsildar Mukesh Thappa and other dignitaries from the Shrine Board and Bank officials. DSP Satyakam Sharma, SHO Khayati Maan Khajuria, Accounts Officer Sudershan Khajuria, Head Pandit Gopal Sharma and other officers of SMVDSB besides devotees from different corners of the country were also present on the occasion.

CEO SMVDSB Anshul Garg commended J&K Bank for its continuous efforts in serving the pilgrims and for providing essential banking services to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and its employees. He also acknowledged the Bank’s commitment to facilitating pilgrims with conveniently accessible ATM services along the track to Bhawan.

MD & CEO Baldev Prakash applauded the Shrine Board for its efforts in enhancing socio-economic infrastructure, thereby ensuring a comfortable and seamless experience for the multitude of pilgrims visiting the shrine from various parts of the country.

He said, “Operating at the Bhawan since the constitution of the SMVD Board, our branch has been serving the shrine board with dedication along with establishments at the Bhawan, people working there and all the devotees visiting the famous shrine. A team of officials has also been dedicated full time to assist the board for management of cash received as public offering at the shrine”.

Reiterating the Bank’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with the Shrine Board and other stakeholders in Katra, he further said: “We remain steadfast in our commitment to proactively extend the latest banking facilities and services, especially to the thousands of pilgrims who seek spiritual solace at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine.”

Prior to the inauguration, MD & CEO Baldev Prakash performed Pooja within the branch premises along with Zonal Head (Udhampur) and staff members of J&K Bank.