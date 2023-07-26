Omar suggests measures in WADA meeting

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 26: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah today said that the proliferating magnitude of the problem and the changing trends in Substance abuse in J&K is a point of concern that needs to be addressed urgently and scientifically.

This he said while addressing the party’s War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) committee at party office Srinagar. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of senior leader and former finance Minister Abdul Rahim Rather.

Party treasurer Shammi Oberoi, provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani, Political advisor Mudassar Shahmiri, committee members Haji Mubarak Gul, Dr Bashir Veeri, Imran Nabi Dar, Shafqat Watali, Dr. Muhammad Shafi, Harshvardhan Singh and Tejinder Singh attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Omar Abdullah said that the easy availability of opioids, sedatives, cannabis, stimulants is a matter of great concern and it is impossible to keep the youth away from these until some concrete steps are taken. “Substance abuse is not limited to any particular gender, it is rampant among both men and women. The trend of using drugs and other narcotic drugs among the youth has increased to an alarming level, but the preventive measures at the Government level are missing. The graph of crimes due to the substance abuse is also witnessing a sharp increase and the cases of murder, theft and robbery by drug addicts are also increasing,” he said adding, “National Conference is ready to give full cooperation and support in every effort aimed at eradicating substance abuse and addiction from J&K.”

Earlier, WADA Committee Chairman Abdul Rahim Rather briefed the participants about the previous proceedings of WADA committee and the reports submitted by the committee sub groups. “We are aware of the magnitude of the problem and also realise how JKNC can play a defining role in curbing this menace. Currently we are engaged in compiling a comprehensive report based on the reports submitted by committee members. We will present the final report to party leadership soon,” he said.

A representative from the World Health Organization (WHO) gave a powerpoint presentation about the dimension of this problem in our society. Representatives of a local NGO Team Red also attended the meeting and offered to assist the efforts of J&K National Conference in the war against drugs.

Exhorting the committee members and representatives of the World Health Organization and Team Red, Omar said, “I am sure that the underway deliberations by the WADA manifests some possible solutions that could be taken up by community, friends and society to eradicate this problem.”