Dr Jitendra informs Lok Sabha about ‘BHAVISHYA’ portal for Pensioners

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, July 26 : An online portal “BHAVISHYA” has been introduced for the pensioners which includes an online pension processing and sanctioning system.

This information was shared by Minister of State (Independent Charge) in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions and Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Dr. Jitendra Singh in reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today.

The Minister further informed that the Government has introduced an online system of pension processing and sanctioning of pensionary benefits to Central Government employees and relevant personal information is captured in the system.

In addition, Dr Jitendra Singh stated that the Central Government Pensioners are allowed to change their name/surname in the Services Book in accordance with the instructions applicable to Government servant for change of these details in service book records during service.

As for the Family Pension, Dr Jitendra Singh informed that it is given to the family of deceased Government servants in accordance with the provisions of CCS (Pension) Rules. However a pensioner can update his family details after retirement.

Government also has an online pension grievance redressal mechanism namely “CPENGRAM” and the Nodal Officers have been appointed in each Ministry/Department for handling of grievances of Pensioners, the Minister said..

Dr Jitendra Singh also elaborated upon various steps taken by the Government for the welfare of Central Government Pensioners, some of which are as follows.

Simplification of rules and procedures for pensioners and family pensioners, Implementation of online pension processing and sanctioning system namely “Bhavishya”, Implementation of online Pension grievance redressal mechanism namely “CPENGRAM”, Implementation of a Digital system for submission of life certificate “Jeevan Pramaan”, Conducting of Pensioners Awareness Programmes and Pre-Retirement Counselling Workshops, etc

In reply to another question in the same Hose, Dr Jitendra Singh stated that as a part of the Rozgar Mela, the vacant posts are being filled in a Mission Mode. Rozgar Mela events are being held across the country and the new appointees are being inducted into various Central Ministries/ Departments/ Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs)/ Autonomous Bodies/ Public Sector Banks etc.

DoPT has been directing Ministries/ Departments of the Central Government, from time to time, to fill up vacant posts in a time bound manner, the Minister said.