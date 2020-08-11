Omar questions Govt stand on house arrest of leaders

SRINAGAR: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday questioned the Union Territory administration’s stand in the court that the leaders under house arrest are not detained and are free to leave their homes with some precautions.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister asked why this rule is not applicable for BJP and Apni Party leaders. Vice president of the National Conference (NC) Omar and his father Dr Farooq Abdullah have filed habeas corpus petitions in the high court for the release of 16 party leaders who have been put under house arrest. However, the government has informed the court that all the leaders are free to leave their homes. (AGENCIES)