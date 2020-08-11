J-K’s COVID-19 tally reaches 25,931

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 564 new coronavirus cases, taking the caseload to 25,931, while 12 patients died due to the disease in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Ten deaths were reported in the Kashmir valley, while two patients died in the Jammu region.

With the new fatalities, the COVID-19 death toll in the union territory has risen to 490, of which 453 were from the valley and 37 from the Jammu region, they said.

Of the 564 fresh cases, 133 were from the Jammu region and 431 from the valley, the officials said. Among them, 88 had returned to the union territory recently. (AGENCIES)