Omar Abdullah won’t contest elections till J&K’s statehood is restored: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, Nov 3: National Conference president and member of parliament, Dr Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said that Omar Abdullah would not contest assembly elections till J&K’s statehood is restored.

Talking to reporters, Farooq Abdullah said the list of constituency heads has been prepared to reach out to the people and strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

On being asked about whether Omar Abdullah would contest assembly elections, Farooq said Omar has already clarified that he will not contest elections till statehood of J&K is statehood .

He said that PAGD will always be there and the list of constituency heads prepared by the party was no indication that NC will contest polls alone.

On being asked about ST status for Pahari community, Farooq said that he himself stood for ST status for the community. (KNO)