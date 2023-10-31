Omar Abdullah Dares BJP To Hold Polls In J&K, Says ‘BJP Cannot Win 10 Seats’

SRINAGAR, Oct 31: National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah on Tuesday challenged the BJP to hold the elections in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that they cannot even win 10 seats in J&K.

“I challenge them to hold the Assembly election in J&K. They will not even win 10 seats out of 90 seats across the length and breadth of J&K,” said Omar Abdullah while addressing a public rally in Kupwara district.

He said, “All their (BJP) B, C, and D teams will be defeated if they hold the elections in J&K.”

He said that the destruction and devastation done in J&K in the last five years by the BJP is unimaginable.

“They (BJP) took bribes from unemployed youth. They took bribes from big companies. There are allegations of huge corruption in other departments as well,” he said.

He said the BJP knows if they hold elections in J&K everything will get exposed. “That is why they don’t hold elections in Kashmir. They already witnessed people’s resentment in Ladakh elections where they could manage to win only two seats out of 26,” he said.

Abdullah said, “Either today, tomorrow or day-after-tomorrow, they (BJP) will have to hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir. They cannot run forever from elections. They have to hold elections someday in Kashmir.”.

He said that all the officers have been brought from outside to manage the affairs of Kashmir.

“These officers cannot speak the language, forget about the religion. There is not a single Muslim officer in Kashmir. What is our fault? Why such a treatment with us? Can they do such a thing in a state like Uttar Pradesh,” Omar asked. (AGENCIES)