JAMMU, Mar 31: An old Pakistan mortar shell was recovered near Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Friday, according to sources said.
The shell was dug out during a constructions work in Shahpur area of the district, they said.
The shell has been defused, they said.
Old Mortar Shell Found Near LoC In J&K’s Poonch
