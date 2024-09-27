Ola Electric e-scooter S1 X 2kWh gets PLI certification

New Delhi, Sept 27:

Ola Electric on Friday said its electric scooter S1 X 2kWh has received compliance certificate as per the eligibility requirements under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

With this, the company now has 5 products in both premium and mass-market two-wheeler products that are certified under the PLI scheme, Ola Electric said in a statement.

“Receiving the PLI certification for our third mass-market product affirms our vertically integrated manufacturing strength marking a significant achievement in advancing India’s EV vision,” a company spokesperson said.

The Government’s ambitious Auto PLI Scheme has been a game changer that has also pushed manufacturers to enhance local supply chains, foster domestic manufacturing, and assist companies in achieving economies of scale, the spokesperson added. (PTI)