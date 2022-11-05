Offer special prayers for return of Kailash Mansarovar, PoJK: RSS leader to people

JAMMU, Nov 5: RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Saturday asked the people of the country to offer special prayers every morning for the return of Kailash Mansarovar and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from the ”illegal occupation” of China and Pakistan. He also slammed regional mainstream parties and said those who ruled Jammu and Kashmir over the past 70 years have to be held accountable for the death and destruction. ”Kailash Mansarovar was part of India which is now under the illegal occupation (of China). It should reunite with India and the majority of the people of the country are of the belief that this is going to happen sometime in the future,” Kumar told reporters. Referring to his meeting with Lt Governor Manoj Sinha earlier during the day, he said they held a brief interaction over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and also in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). ”PoJK is part of Jammu and Kashmir which is an integral part of the country. We request the countrymen to pray, every morning, for the return of Kailash Mansarovar and PoJK… Prayers have the power and we should also pray that Kailash Mansarovar and PoJK again becomes part of India,” he said. He said the people need to have faith in the Narendra Modi-led government and extend full support to its policies and measures which are aimed at stopping China. ”China is pursuing the policy of expansionism, while as our policy is to stop those having the tendencies of expansionism,” the RSS leader said, adding the aggressive approach of China has harmed mankind as it tried to take over world economy, grab land and was also behind the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kumar said some people in Pakistan claimed that the country is incomplete without Kashmir. ”The common man in India is of the opinion that India is incomplete without Karachi, Nankana Sahib and Sharada Peeth.” He accused Pakistan of oppression against its minorities and praised the BJP led government for taking steps to provide protection to the victims. On the unabated target killings by terrorists in Kashmir, he said such type of action is aimed at disturbing peace and communal harmony. ”The situation in Kashmir has marked a sea change and all the evil designs of the enemy will be foiled,” he said, adding the return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri pandits is bound to happen as government measures taken in the recent past restored peace. He said three former chief ministers – National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti – are answerable to the country about the steps which their governments have taken for putting an end to innocent killings in J&K. ”There should be an accountability as precious lives have been lost,” he said, adding ”those who are misleading the public needs to be given a befitting reply.” (Agencies)