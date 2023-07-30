Of Dogri and Dogras

I

Wish Dogri gets its long pending due now in the present UT or would be State, after elections….

Young Gen. & parents must ensure that Dogri is taught to their kids. Dogri must hold its pride at each and every house of jammuities.

Pallav Sharma

Mumbai

II

Quite interesting article on Dogri language & pragmatic suggestions to popularise it. But the flip side of the subject is that overwhelming Jammu Hindi urban families, unlike Kashmiris, don’t speak Dogri, both at home & outside with friends. This is the biggest challenge in our pursuit to popularize Dogri language.

Just an idea struck me. You wrote about English speaking classes, why don’t we( someone more enterprising) also start Dogri speaking & writing classes in Jammu & other cities where parents can push their children to learn Dogri.

Jandial, KB