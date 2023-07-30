EMPLOYMENT (30-07-2023)

US Based Staffing Co.

Requires Manpower for Jmu branch

HR/Tech. Recruiters

Salary 25,000 to 40,000 +perks

Candidates having Recruiting Exp of 1to 4 yrs only can apply

Shift timings 6:30pm to 3:30 am

We don’t Charge Registration Fees!

For other jobs follow us on fb

DREAM MAKERZ #8713000033

JOBS JOBS JOBS

Part Time and Full Time Jobs.

Job for unemployed persons and Retired persons in

multinational company.

Salary Rs. 18000 to

Rs. 30000. Per month.

Contact:- 7006234826

AGLOW Kids School

Doordarshan Lane Janipur Jammu

Staff Required

for Playway Classes

Contact immediately

alongwith original documents

Timing: 9.00 am to 12.00 Noon

GSJ

SOFT TECH IT INSTITUTE

Channi Himmat Jammu

Offers Job Oriented Govt. Certified Basic Computer Courses valid for all sorts of Govt Jobs with Govt Certified Diploma. Including BCC and CCC course. Special Spoken English Course,Accounts Tally and Busy.

Admission starts now.

Interested Students can Contact us at 9419265746

Address : Channi Himmat, Jammu,for exact address details contact (M):9419265746

Website: www. gsjsoft.rf.gd

Staff Required

BALAJI OVERSEAS

INDUSTRIAL ESTATE DIGIANA Jammu

REQUIRES THE SERVICES OF A QUALIFIED YOUNG PERSON FOR OFFICE ,

QUALIFICATION

GRADUATE

SALARY

AN ATTRACTIVE SALARY PACKAGE WITH GOOD QUALIFICATION & EXPERIENCE WILL BE OFFERED.

Timings- 10:30am to 8:00pm

INTERESTED CANDIDATES MAY CONTACT AT –

+91 70069 36678, 7780920343

JOBS FOR UNEMPLOYED

Graduates/MBA/Engineer

B.A/ B.Sc/ B.Com/ M.Com

10/12th Freshers can also apply.

Jobs available in J&K and outer.

Contact: Guruji Placement & Consultancy

7889542434, 8716838008

Y S CAFE Bathindi

REQUIRED

Experienced Computer Operator

Male/Female

Basic Knowledge of Computer

eg Online Form , DTP work,

Printing & Scanning Etc.

Mob. 9622685788

Nokari Pacci

For a Boy, 8th / 9th Pass, age 14 to 16 years required to work in Hardware store in Jammu City. Salary Rs. 5000/- P.M. with annual increase. Lunch, Dinner with night stay at home.

Boy near by Jammu preferred

Contact No.: 9419183260

FEMALE SALE REPRESENTATIVE REQUIRED

We required Female sale representative for renowned Furniture showroom located at Trikuta Nagar Jammu. Candidate must have good sale experience along with good communication skills.

Salary Negotiable.

Interested candidate kindly contact at:

Puneet Gupta – 9419192678, 9419185933

Required

A car driver for Roop Nagar area who can drive Automatic Car and have a minimum experience of 5 years

Contact: 9622278677

REQUIRED

SALES EXECUTIVE FOR FMCG PRODUCTS

SALARY: NEGOTIABLE

CONTACT:

6239105029, 8717019775

Company:

Luthra Builders

We are seeking a skilled Office Coordinator to join our team. The ideal candidate should possess the following qualifications: Proficient in computer knowledge and software applications. Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal. Strong marketing skills to assist in promotional activities.

Handsome Salary and Perks

Walk-in interview details:

Date: 31st July 2023, Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Location: Marble Market Opposite D Decor Showroom.”8493838383

Situation Vaccant

Experienced IELTS / PTE Trainer required for immediate recruitment for an Upcoming reputed IELTS Academy in Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Minimum Requirements: IELTS 7.5 Bands (Academic) / PTE 75 with proven Job Experience of 1-2 years. Salary as per experience and industry standards. Send CV to jammujobhr@gmail.com

Required

1) Accounts Asstt. at Bahu Plaza (having knowledge of Tally)

2) FOS for sale of BSNL services at Vijaypur/ Samba Area

Contact: 6005187687

El-Tronics

44, A-2, South Block,

Bahu Plaza, Jammu

Recruitment

Area Sales Executive for Hotel Guest Amenities Sales. Srinagar to Dalhousie Belt. Srinagar based Preferred.

CONTACT

JAIG ENTERPRISE

9896085456

CRESCENT PUBLIC SCHOOL

JANIPUR/CHAK-BHALWAL, JAMMU

Email:-infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com

Contact No. 0191-2535337/4019424

WALK-IN-INTERIVEW

TGT English Relevant Qualification

PRT (All Subjects) Relevant Qualification

NTT Relevant Qualification

Dance Teacher Relevant Qualification

Maid (Female) Middle Pass

Application forms are available in

school office on all working days

from 10:00 am-2:00 pm

and come along with two passport size Coloured photographs

STAFF REQUIRED

(new plot to Bantalab)

Helpers (10th pass) -2 Posts

Gate Keeper (Parking) – 1 Post

ALPHA COLLECTION

Main Road Janipur, Jammu

Ph. 7006325709

Sales Executive Required for Phonepe Company

Location: Jammu / Udhampur / Kathua / Reasi / Doda / Rajouri / Poonch

Earn more than 25k per month!

Contact us now at:

6005327873/ 7889777803 / 9149614822

Join the Phonepe family today and take your sales career to new heights!

JOB VACANCY

Required Male/Female

Candidate in Jammu City.

Qualification: B.Sc Chemistry

Experienced and Freshers can also contact with resume

Contact :

9796018222

REQUIRED

Full Time Computerised Accounts Knowing -Male

Min Exp 5 Years Must, Handsome Salary

Expertise of working in SMARTTAX SOFTWARE of Taxes of applicant is preferred .

Mail your Resume alongwith Photo to: vikaschopraadv105@gmail.com OR

Contact: VIKAS CHOPRA TAX ADV,

105/5, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

(M):9419128160(Whattsapp), 7780861863,8492028160

Situation Vacant

Required Engineers

10 years Experience:

MEP, Civil, Electrical, Draftsman/Architect. Contact:

jobs@nkguptabuilders.com

Canam Consultants Ltd

(569/a, gANDHI NAGAR,

ABOVE KUMAR AND KUMAR SPORTS, JAMMU)

VACANCIES –

Walk-in-Interviews for

1. visa counsellors-Female

2. ielts trainer- female

3. pte trainer- female

9419222584, + 91 7889532931

JOB VACANCY

Required Experienced ACCOUNTANT

for a CA Firm Located

at Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Call/Whatsapp:

9103901905

Required

Experienced

Accountant (Male)

for a Pre-School

in Trikuta Nagar.

Send Your Resume at

raj26kaushal@gmail.com

Mob: 94196-42220