EMPLOYMENT (30-07-2023)

US Based Staffing Co.
Requires Manpower for Jmu branch
HR/Tech. Recruiters
Salary 25,000 to 40,000 +perks
Candidates having Recruiting Exp of 1to 4 yrs only can apply
Shift timings 6:30pm to 3:30 am
We don’t Charge Registration Fees!
For other jobs follow us on fb
DREAM MAKERZ #8713000033
JOBS JOBS JOBS
Part Time and Full Time Jobs.
Job for unemployed persons and Retired persons in
multinational company.
Salary Rs. 18000 to
Rs. 30000. Per month.
Contact:- 7006234826
AGLOW Kids School
Doordarshan Lane Janipur Jammu
Staff Required
for Playway Classes
Contact immediately
alongwith original documents
Timing: 9.00 am to 12.00 Noon
GSJ
SOFT TECH IT INSTITUTE
Channi Himmat Jammu
Offers Job Oriented Govt. Certified Basic Computer Courses valid for all sorts of Govt Jobs with Govt Certified Diploma. Including BCC and CCC course. Special Spoken English Course,Accounts Tally and Busy.
Admission starts now.
Interested Students can Contact us at 9419265746
Address : Channi Himmat, Jammu,for exact address details contact (M):9419265746
Website: www. gsjsoft.rf.gd
Staff Required
BALAJI OVERSEAS
INDUSTRIAL ESTATE DIGIANA Jammu
REQUIRES THE SERVICES OF A QUALIFIED YOUNG PERSON FOR OFFICE ,
QUALIFICATION
GRADUATE
SALARY
AN ATTRACTIVE SALARY PACKAGE WITH GOOD QUALIFICATION & EXPERIENCE WILL BE OFFERED.
Timings- 10:30am to 8:00pm
INTERESTED CANDIDATES MAY CONTACT AT –
+91 70069 36678, 7780920343
JOBS FOR UNEMPLOYED
Graduates/MBA/Engineer
B.A/ B.Sc/ B.Com/ M.Com
10/12th Freshers can also apply.
Jobs available in J&K and outer.
Contact: Guruji Placement & Consultancy
7889542434, 8716838008
Y S CAFE Bathindi
REQUIRED
Experienced Computer Operator
Male/Female
Basic Knowledge of Computer
eg Online Form , DTP work,
Printing & Scanning Etc.
Mob. 9622685788
Nokari Pacci
For a Boy, 8th / 9th Pass, age 14 to 16 years required to work in Hardware store in Jammu City. Salary Rs. 5000/- P.M. with annual increase. Lunch, Dinner with night stay at home.
Boy near by Jammu preferred
Contact No.: 9419183260
FEMALE SALE REPRESENTATIVE REQUIRED
We required Female sale representative for renowned Furniture showroom located at Trikuta Nagar Jammu. Candidate must have good sale experience along with good communication skills.
Salary Negotiable.
Interested candidate kindly contact at:
Puneet Gupta – 9419192678, 9419185933
Required
A car driver for Roop Nagar area who can drive Automatic Car and have a minimum experience of 5 years
Contact: 9622278677
REQUIRED
SALES EXECUTIVE FOR FMCG PRODUCTS
SALARY: NEGOTIABLE
CONTACT:
6239105029, 8717019775
Company:
Luthra Builders
We are seeking a skilled Office Coordinator to join our team. The ideal candidate should possess the following qualifications: Proficient in computer knowledge and software applications. Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal. Strong marketing skills to assist in promotional activities.
Handsome Salary and Perks
Walk-in interview details:
Date: 31st July 2023, Time: 11 am to 5 pm
Location: Marble Market Opposite D Decor Showroom.”8493838383
Situation Vaccant
Experienced IELTS / PTE Trainer required for immediate recruitment for an Upcoming reputed IELTS Academy in Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Minimum Requirements: IELTS 7.5 Bands (Academic) / PTE 75 with proven Job Experience of 1-2 years. Salary as per experience and industry standards. Send CV to jammujobhr@gmail.com
Required
1) Accounts Asstt. at Bahu Plaza (having knowledge of Tally)
2) FOS for sale of BSNL services at Vijaypur/ Samba Area
Contact: 6005187687
El-Tronics
44, A-2, South Block,
Bahu Plaza, Jammu
Recruitment
Area Sales Executive for Hotel Guest Amenities Sales. Srinagar to Dalhousie Belt. Srinagar based Preferred.
CONTACT
JAIG ENTERPRISE
9896085456
CRESCENT PUBLIC SCHOOL
JANIPUR/CHAK-BHALWAL, JAMMU
Email:-infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com
Contact No. 0191-2535337/4019424
WALK-IN-INTERIVEW
TGT English Relevant Qualification
PRT (All Subjects) Relevant Qualification
NTT Relevant Qualification
Dance Teacher Relevant Qualification
Maid (Female) Middle Pass
Application forms are available in
school office on all working days
from 10:00 am-2:00 pm
and come along with two passport size Coloured photographs
STAFF REQUIRED
(new plot to Bantalab)
Helpers (10th pass) -2 Posts
Gate Keeper (Parking) – 1 Post
ALPHA COLLECTION
Main Road Janipur, Jammu
Ph. 7006325709
Sales Executive Required for Phonepe Company
Location: Jammu / Udhampur / Kathua / Reasi / Doda / Rajouri / Poonch
Earn more than 25k per month!
Contact us now at:
6005327873/ 7889777803 / 9149614822
Join the Phonepe family today and take your sales career to new heights!
JOB VACANCY
Required Male/Female
Candidate in Jammu City.
Qualification: B.Sc Chemistry
Experienced and Freshers can also contact with resume
Contact :
9796018222
REQUIRED
Full Time Computerised Accounts Knowing -Male
Min Exp 5 Years Must, Handsome Salary
Expertise of working in SMARTTAX SOFTWARE of Taxes of applicant is preferred .
Mail your Resume alongwith Photo to: vikaschopraadv105@gmail.com OR
Contact: VIKAS CHOPRA TAX ADV,
105/5, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
(M):9419128160(Whattsapp), 7780861863,8492028160
Situation Vacant
Required Engineers
10 years Experience:
MEP, Civil, Electrical, Draftsman/Architect. Contact:
jobs@nkguptabuilders.com
Canam Consultants Ltd
(569/a, gANDHI NAGAR,
ABOVE KUMAR AND KUMAR SPORTS, JAMMU)
VACANCIES –
Walk-in-Interviews for
1. visa counsellors-Female
2. ielts trainer- female
3. pte trainer- female
9419222584, + 91 7889532931
JOB VACANCY
Required Experienced ACCOUNTANT
for a CA Firm Located
at Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
Call/Whatsapp:
9103901905
Required
Experienced
Accountant (Male)
for a Pre-School
in Trikuta Nagar.
Send Your Resume at
raj26kaushal@gmail.com
Mob: 94196-42220