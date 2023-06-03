Odisha Train Accident | Dr Jitendra Singh Cancels 2 Public Rallies In J&K’s Kishtwar

Jammu, June 3: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh have cancelled two public rallies scheduled in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir in view of tragic Odisha train accident.

‘In view of the tragic train accident in Odisha, this is to announce the cancellation of two public rallies which were scheduled to be addressed by me at Nagseni and Dachhan respectively in district Kishtwar, as a part of celebration of 9 years of the government headed by PM @narendramodi,” Dr Singh tweeted on Saturday.

He further wrote, “However, my Kishtwar tour continues and I shall be attending to my official and other assignments as per schedule today.”