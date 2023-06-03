LG Sinha Seeks Peoples’ Cooperation For Successful Amarnath Yatra This Year

SRINAGAR, Jun 3: Seeking peoples’ support to make the annual pilgrimage of Amarnath Yatra a success this year, Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that record number of pilgrims will help boost the UT’s economy further.

“Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) along with the UT administration has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the annual pilgrimage this year. I urge people of Kashmir to cooperate in making the Yatra a success,” LG told reporters at Rajbhawan here. He said that the highest number of pilgrims will open more opportunities of livelihood to people including ponywallas etc.

“The Yatra will help boost the UT’s economy further,” LG said The pilgrims, he said, will go with a good message after performing the pilgrimage which ultimately will help in giving further fillip to pilgrim tourism in J&K.

About the yatra route, the LG said that Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has done a great job vis-à-vis route to the cave shrine. “In next few days, the route to the shrine will be through,” he said.

The annual pilgrimage of Amarnath will start from July 1 this year. Earlier, IG BSF Kashmir Frontier, Ashok Yadav told reporters in Srinagar that a coordinated security grid will be put in place for the smooth and incident free conduct of the Amarnath Yatra. Official sources said that this year, the UT administration is expecting a record number of Amarnath Pilgrims given heat wave across Kashmir and the successful G-20 summit in Srinagar. Official sources said that the incident free international event in Srinagar from May 22 to May 25 has sent a message of peace across India and the globe raising the hopes of UT administration about record number of tourist and pilgrim arrivals this year. (KNO)