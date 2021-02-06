NYC workers demand extension in services

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Feb 6: The NYC-NVY workers today demanded extension in their services stating that they are apprehensive that their services are going to be terminated by the department.

Scores of such temporary workers assembled in the Press Enclave and said that they have been working hard and that the authorities must give them an extension in their services keeping in view their work done.

The employees were raising slogans in favour of their demands and were also impressing upon the Government to take care of youth who are working as NYC-NVYs from almost all the Kashmir districts.

“We have to just work for a few months more after that our services will end as a part of two-year tenure, but we are demanding an extension in our services as we have been working very hard,” said Malik Abdul Moomin

He said that majority of the employees are on the verge of getting over-aged and there are no avenues that they can try out. “The Government must keep our issues in mind as we request an extension in our services,” they said.

They said that they have done their best even in the COVID-19 pandemic even as 67 of their colleagues were tested positive for the COVID-19. “We were out on roads, working tirelessly,” they said.