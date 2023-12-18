Number Of Projects Executed In J&K Has Risen From 9,229 In 2018-19 To More Than 92,560 In 2022-23: LG Sinha

Lt Governor attends G20 Connect Lecture Series on ‘Good Governance’ at University of Delhi

Highlights the significance of people’s participation, particularly youth in governance to increase transparency & accountability, inclusion of marginalised section in decision making for sustainable development

Better services are the right of the citizens. The administration must function as an efficient service provider as well: LG Sinha

Public participation through various means impact positively on fair distribution of resources, responsive, effective, efficient, equitable and inclusive governance: LG

Digital J&K programme with over 1000 online public services, citizen feedback, linking of services with Public Services Guarantee Act has ensured delivery of services without any human interface leading to transparency: LG

BEAMS portal in J&K has enabled monitoring and public overview of works & other interventions, like, PaySys, PROOF, e-GRAS ensured transformational change in governance system: LG

NEW DELHI, Dec 18: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the G20 Connect Lecture Series on ‘Good Governance’ at the University of Delhi, today.

In his keynote address, the Lt Governor emphasised on people’s participation, particularly youth in governance to increase transparency and accountability, and inclusion of marginalised section in decision-making for sustainable development.

“Public participation through various means impact positively on fair distribution of resources, responsive, effective, efficient, equitable and inclusive governance. Better services are the right of the citizens and administration must function as an efficient service provider as well,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor impressed upon the Universities and higher educational institutions to encourage innovation and foster technological empowerment among the youth.

“Change is the only constant and everyone has to contribute keeping in mind the increasing role of technology in governance. Our youth should be equipped with skills, confidence and optimism to turn every new opportunity into growth,” the Lt Governor said.

Artificial Intelligence and new digital tools are being integrated across all sectors and it is modifying the old concepts in both policy making and implementation. Our focus should be on Data & Dialogue and Speed & Scale which will play critical role in empowering people, innovations, sustainable economy and good governance, he said.

At Delhi University, the Lt Governor shared the J&K Vision 2030. He also highlighted the reforms introduced by the J&K Administration in the past few years, which resulted in greater transparency, responsiveness and accountability in the administrative setup at grassroot level.

He said the launch of Digital Jammu Kashmir programme in mission mode with over 1000 online public services, citizen feedback, and linking of services with Public Services Guarantee Act has ensured delivery of services without any human interface leading to transparency.

BEAMS portal in J&K has enabled monitoring and public overview of works and other interventions, like, PaySys, PROOF, e-GRAS ensured transformational change in governance system. Number of projects executed has risen from 9,229 in 2018-19 to more than 92,560 in 2022-23, he added.

The Lt Governor said the people’s voice in policies and increased public participation in planning of projects have been instrumental in achieving new developmental milestones in the UT.

Prof. Yogesh Singh, Vice Chancellor, University of Delhi; Prof. Chander Shekhar, Chairperson, International Relations, Delhi University; Heads of Departments, faculty members and students of the university were present.