CS Dulloo Addresses Trade Bodies, Industry Associations, Assures Timely Resolutions Of Issues

JAMMU, Dec 18: The Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo presided over an interaction with delegates and participants from various Trade Bodies and Industry Associations in Jammu and Kashmir, in a session here today

The interaction was also attended by Principal Secretary Finance, Commissioner Secretary Industries & Commerce, Divisional Commissioner Jammu. MD JKTPO, MD Handloom & Handicrafts, MD SIDCO, MD SICOP, MD AGRO. and other key stakeholders.

During the interaction, heads and representatives from different Trade Bodies and industry associations presented a spectrum of issues before the Chief Secretary.

Among the topics discussed were the extension of lease deeds, extension of validity period, GST revision, power amnesty, turn-over incentives, promotion of tourist spots in Jammu Division, incentives for local Industries, ensuring regular power supply, time-bound disposal of NoCs, development of infrastructure Industrial Estates, Incentives for handicraft sectors particularly for export, skill development and fully operationalization of single Window mechanism.

The deliberations also touched upon pending environmental clearances for mining and the establishment of a project clearance committee.

Representatives further provided valuable suggestions and proposed measures on various challenges faced by the industry and trade in the Union Territory Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, paid attention to the concerns raised, assured the delegations and representatives that all matters discussed would be expeditiously addressed within a time-bound framework.

Expressing gratitude for their valuable inputs, he conveyed optimism that the interaction would serve as a constructive platform to resolve issues and overcome hurdles, if any, faced by the trade and industry stakeholders.