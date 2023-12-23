Number of Covid cases globally up by 52 pc in 28 days – WHO

GENEVA, Dec 23: The number of COVID-19 cases across the world has increased by 52% in 28 days compared to the previous 28 days, the World Health Organization (WHO) said, adding that 850,000 cases of the disease had been reported.

“Globally, the number of new cases increased by 52% during the 28-day period of 20 November to 17 December 2023 as compared to the previous 28-day period, with over 850 000 new cases reported,” the WHO said in its weekly epidemiological report on Friday.

More than 3,000 people died from the disease during the period, with the number being 8% lower than during the previous 28-day period, the organization added.

As of December 17, over 772 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 7 million deaths have been reported to the WHO globally. (UNI)