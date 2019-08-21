Sir,

Refer news item ‘ESRM presents’ ‘Zindgi Ka Sabak’ DE Aug 20, 2019. It is quite heartening to see that Nukkad Natak continues to be part of social awareness campaign in the City of Temples. Due to onslaught of electronic and social media theatre received a great setback. Those associated with theatre are shifting to production of TV serials which fetch them a handsome money. But there are others who have great love for theatre and continue to present plays stract plays and children’s theatre with great zeal and zest. They deserve all appreciation for keeping this genre alive and throbbing despite facing financial and other hurdles. The Government and art lovers must extend every possible help to them to keep this medium going smoothly.

Vinod Sharma

Jammu