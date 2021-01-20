NTPC group achieves over 1 Billion Units of daily generation on Jan 18 -Records highest ever single day generation

Kolkata, Jan 20: NTPC Group generated its highest ever day gross generation of 1009 Million Units on January 18, 2021. The achievement reinforced group’s commitment towards excellence in operation across its power stations.

Recently, as per the data published by Central Electricity Authority (CEA), NTPC Singrauli Unit#1 in Uttar Pradesh (U.P), which had commenced operation 38 years ago, achieved the highest Plant Load Factor (PLF) of 100.24% for the period from April 2020 to December 2020.

This clearly reflects the Operation and Maintenance capability of NTPC. NTPC Group has achieved gross cumulative generation of 222.4 Billion Unit (BU) from April to December 2020, an increase of 3.8 per cent compared to the same period last year.

NTPC being an essential service provider, it has maintained operations at its power stations un-interruptedly during the lockdown phases while adhering strictly to all the COVID related guidelines issued by the Government. With a total installed capacity of 63635 MW, NTPC Group has 70 Power stations comprising of 24 Coal, 7 combined cycle Gas/Liquid Fuel, 1 Hydro, 13 Renewables along with 25 Subsidiary & JV Power Stations. The group has over 20 GW of capacity under construction, including 5 GW of renewable energy projects.

(UNI)