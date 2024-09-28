NSF celebrates birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 27: National Secular Forum (NSF) organized a programme in Jammu University on the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and paid him rich tribute.

On the occasion, NSF activists garlanded portraits of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and recalled his supreme sacrifice for the motherland.

Dr Vikas Sharma, Coordinator Jammu district and Zonal Secretary JKNC, was the chief guest while Dr Sukhdev Singh, State president NSF, presided over the function.

Speaking on the occasion, they recalled the planning capability, boldness and feeling of nationalism in martyr Bhagat Singh and stressed upon the youth to follow his ideas. They appealed the youth to come forward to eliminate all evils from the society. They also stressed upon the youth to shun their self centric outlook and contribute in the development of the nation.

Roshan Sharma, Jammu district president delivered the welcome address and Abhishek Uppal district Chairman delivered the vote of thanks.