NSA Doval Calls On Israeli PM Netanyahu To Discuss War In Gaza, Humanitarian Assistance

Jerusalem, Mar 12: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval has called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss regional developments and the urgent need to address the issue of humanitarian assistance to Gaza which is facing catastrophic levels of food insecurity.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met today with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and updated him on recent developments in the fighting in the Gaza Strip,” the Israeli Prime Minister posted on X from his official handle.

More than 30,000 Palestinians were estimated to have been killed during the operation in Gaza, which Israel launched in response to the October 7 attack by Hamas militants that left approximately 1,200 Israelis dead and about 250 taken hostage.

The sides also discussed the effort to release the hostages and the issue of humanitarian assistance,” he said.

The Israel-Hamas conflict has created a growing humanitarian crisis, and the UN has warned that at least 576,000 people across the Gaza Strip – one-quarter of the population – are facing catastrophic levels of food insecurity.

Western countries have pressed Israel to expand land deliveries by facilitating more routes and opening additional crossings.

Doval also met his Israeli counterpart Tzakhi Hanegbi, who was also present during the meeting with Netanyahu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been constantly in touch with the important leaders in the region, such as the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan, and is actively involved in discussions to promote peace and stability in the region.

India has supported efforts to provide necessary humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian population in Gaza sending consignments of essential items. (AGENCIES)