EMPLOYMENT (12-03-2024)

VISHWA BHARATI HIGHER
SECONDARY SCHOOL AKALPUR MORH JAMMU
Contact : 7051002018, 7051401040
Email: vbpsjammu@gmail.com
REQUIRES
Activity Teacher (Sports/Dance/Music / Art and Craft) : Graduate in relevant subject with 2-3 years of experience.
ART Teacher : Minimum Graduate in the subject from recognized institute.
Last date for receiving application is 16th March 2024.
Principal
Staff Required
for Reputed School in Samba District
Teachers:
-PGT Geography
-PGT Economics
-Dance teacher
Drivers and Helpers from below
mentioned areas.
Samba, Ghagwal, Hiranagar, Digiana, Gangyal, NUD, Gurah Slathia
-Maids and Security Guards
Contact immediately on 7051356444
JSS COLLEGE OF PHARMACY Najwal, Vijaypur, J & K UT
(Approved by PCI, New Delhi and Affiliated to University of Jammu)
Mail id : principaljsscpj@gmail.com Requires
PRINCIPAL
Qualification: M.Pharm., Ph.D
with an experience of 15 years in teaching
out of which 5 years must be as Professor in any
PCI approved pharmacy college.
Drop your resume to the college mail id.
REQUIRED
A CAR DRIVER FOR ROOP NAGAR AREA HAVING 10 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE IN DRIVING AUTOMATIC CARS.
CONTACT: 9622278677
NEELKAMAL HIGH SCHOOL, THATHAR BANTALAB
REQUIRED STAFF
PRE-PRIMARY:-GRADUATION (experienced)/ N.T.T
General line teachers for primary clases
TGT:- MATHS, SCIENCE, ENGLISH , HINDI , SOCIAL SCIENCE.
PHYSICAL INSTRUCTOR having relevant experience
Dance and Art teacher
Salary negotiable
Contact no. 7298780937, 7006648361.
Submit your resume before 15th of March
We are Hiring
We @ SR Technomed are looking for an experienced Personal Assistant (Female)
Salary: As per industry standards (Negotiable)
Candidate should have Exceptional written and verbal communication skills, should be good with computers and should know MS Office. Medical industry experience will an added advantage.
Mb. No. 9890129883
Email: admin@sretchnomed.com
U- MART
TRUSTED NAME IN SCHOOL & INSTITUTIONAL UNIFORMS
* Wanted Computer operator having knowledge of Marg (Female) (1) &
* Sale Boy – (1)
Interested persons may Contact on
U-MART, Shop No. 7,
Red-Cross Market Kacchi -Chawni Jammu
Contact : 94191-97443, 8491903716
9419282963
GLS PUBLIC SCHOOL
Amar Colony, Gole Gujral Jammu
REQUIREMENT
PGT – All Subjects (class 9th to 10th)
TGT – All Subjects (class 6th to 8th)
PRT – All Subjects (class 1st to 5th)
Salary :- Negotiable
Meet personally on working days between 10:00 am to 1:00 pm
Contact:
9797598856, 9419268283
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL
Sec-D, Sainik Colony, Jammu
WANTED STAFF
1. TGT all Subject
2. PRT all Subject
3. Computer Operator
4. Sports Teacher
5. Music Teacher
6. Accountant/Driver Transport Incharge.
Note: Freshers are eligible
Salary Negotiable
Contact : 8716014024
REQUIRED
REQUIRED ACCOUNTANT KNOWING TALLY ERP9 (PREFERABLY FEMALE) IN UDHAMPUR WITH WORK EXPERIENCE AND GOOD KNOWLEDGE OF ACCOUNTS. SALARY WILL BE HANDSOME AS PER EXPERIENCE.
CONTACT US ON
9419190788, 9419161616
STAFF REQUIRED
ELITE PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL OM NAGAR UDHEYWALLA
TEACHERS are required for English, Hindi, Maths, Science, Social Science subjects For Classes (4th -7th and 8th -10th)
Computer Teacher MCA/ BCA
Trained Kindergarten Teachers
Activity Teacher (Art & Craft)
Driver
NOTE: – B.Ed. is mandatory for all candidates.
CONTACT DURING OFFICE HOURS: 8715990888
Submit applications between 9:00 am to 1:30 pm
E-mail: ephsjammu@gmail.com
(SALARY NO BAR)
REQUIRED ACCOUNTANT
Education Qual: Graduate (Must have Computer/Accounting/GEM Portal knowledge)
For M/s Staples India
Channi Himmat, Jammu
Salary: 11000/- (NEGOTIABLE) Contact: 9906023111/9906389870
Required
Financial Advisor for MNC
Retired Employees, Housewives and Freshers can apply.
Interested candidates can Contact @ 9541078861