EMPLOYMENT (12-03-2024)

VISHWA BHARATI HIGHER

SECONDARY SCHOOL AKALPUR MORH JAMMU

Contact : 7051002018, 7051401040

Email: vbpsjammu@gmail.com

REQUIRES

Activity Teacher (Sports/Dance/Music / Art and Craft) : Graduate in relevant subject with 2-3 years of experience.

ART Teacher : Minimum Graduate in the subject from recognized institute.

Last date for receiving application is 16th March 2024.

Principal

Staff Required

for Reputed School in Samba District

Teachers:

-PGT Geography

-PGT Economics

-Dance teacher

Drivers and Helpers from below

mentioned areas.

Samba, Ghagwal, Hiranagar, Digiana, Gangyal, NUD, Gurah Slathia

-Maids and Security Guards

Contact immediately on 7051356444

JSS COLLEGE OF PHARMACY Najwal, Vijaypur, J & K UT

(Approved by PCI, New Delhi and Affiliated to University of Jammu)

Mail id : principaljsscpj@gmail.com Requires

PRINCIPAL

Qualification: M.Pharm., Ph.D

with an experience of 15 years in teaching

out of which 5 years must be as Professor in any

PCI approved pharmacy college.

Drop your resume to the college mail id.

REQUIRED

A CAR DRIVER FOR ROOP NAGAR AREA HAVING 10 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE IN DRIVING AUTOMATIC CARS.

CONTACT: 9622278677

NEELKAMAL HIGH SCHOOL, THATHAR BANTALAB

REQUIRED STAFF

PRE-PRIMARY:-GRADUATION (experienced)/ N.T.T

General line teachers for primary clases

TGT:- MATHS, SCIENCE, ENGLISH , HINDI , SOCIAL SCIENCE.

PHYSICAL INSTRUCTOR having relevant experience

Dance and Art teacher

Salary negotiable

Contact no. 7298780937, 7006648361.

Submit your resume before 15th of March

We are Hiring

We @ SR Technomed are looking for an experienced Personal Assistant (Female)

Salary: As per industry standards (Negotiable)

Candidate should have Exceptional written and verbal communication skills, should be good with computers and should know MS Office. Medical industry experience will an added advantage.

Mb. No. 9890129883

Email: admin@sretchnomed.com

U- MART

TRUSTED NAME IN SCHOOL & INSTITUTIONAL UNIFORMS

* Wanted Computer operator having knowledge of Marg (Female) (1) &

* Sale Boy – (1)

Interested persons may Contact on

U-MART, Shop No. 7,

Red-Cross Market Kacchi -Chawni Jammu

Contact : 94191-97443, 8491903716

9419282963

GLS PUBLIC SCHOOL

Amar Colony, Gole Gujral Jammu

REQUIREMENT

PGT – All Subjects (class 9th to 10th)

TGT – All Subjects (class 6th to 8th)

PRT – All Subjects (class 1st to 5th)

Salary :- Negotiable

Meet personally on working days between 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Contact:

9797598856, 9419268283

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

Sec-D, Sainik Colony, Jammu

WANTED STAFF

1. TGT all Subject

2. PRT all Subject

3. Computer Operator

4. Sports Teacher

5. Music Teacher

6. Accountant/Driver Transport Incharge.

Note: Freshers are eligible

Salary Negotiable

Contact : 8716014024

REQUIRED

REQUIRED ACCOUNTANT KNOWING TALLY ERP9 (PREFERABLY FEMALE) IN UDHAMPUR WITH WORK EXPERIENCE AND GOOD KNOWLEDGE OF ACCOUNTS. SALARY WILL BE HANDSOME AS PER EXPERIENCE.

CONTACT US ON

9419190788, 9419161616

STAFF REQUIRED

ELITE PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL OM NAGAR UDHEYWALLA

TEACHERS are required for English, Hindi, Maths, Science, Social Science subjects For Classes (4th -7th and 8th -10th)

Computer Teacher MCA/ BCA

Trained Kindergarten Teachers

Activity Teacher (Art & Craft)

Driver

NOTE: – B.Ed. is mandatory for all candidates.

CONTACT DURING OFFICE HOURS: 8715990888

Submit applications between 9:00 am to 1:30 pm

E-mail: ephsjammu@gmail.com

(SALARY NO BAR)

REQUIRED ACCOUNTANT

Education Qual: Graduate (Must have Computer/Accounting/GEM Portal knowledge)

For M/s Staples India

Channi Himmat, Jammu

Salary: 11000/- (NEGOTIABLE) Contact: 9906023111/9906389870

Required

Financial Advisor for MNC

Retired Employees, Housewives and Freshers can apply.

Interested candidates can Contact @ 9541078861