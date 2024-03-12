Haryana CM Khattar, Cabinet Ministers Submit Resignation To Governor

CHANDIGARH, Mar 12: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his cabinet ministers on Tuesday submitted their resignations to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, sources said
The development came amid speculation of cracks emerging in the state’s ruling BJP and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) coalition over seat sharing ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
The BJP has called a meeting of its MLAs, the sources said.
