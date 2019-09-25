NSA again reaches Srinagar, visits South Kashmir; reviews security

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, Sept 25: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval today held high-level review of security situation in the Kashmir valley with top officials of Army, civil and police administration, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Intelligence agencies.

Doval reached here this morning and straightway went to Awantipora and Pulwama, where he met police officials at the respective District Police Lines (DPLs) for on spot review of security situation in the sensitive areas of South Kashmir.

He remained at Awantipora and Pulwama DPLs for an hour each taking detailed briefing on the situation and passing directions on maintenance of law and order.

Doval conducted aerial survey of the National Highway.

In the evening, he held security review meeting at Nehru Guest House.

The meeting was attended by top officials of Army, civil and police administration, para-military forces and Intelligence agencies.

The senior officers briefed the National Security Advisor about situation in Jammu and Kashmir especially the Valley.

Doval is expected to stay in Kashmir for some days to personally monitor the situation.

The NSA had camped for 11 days in the Valley after the Centre announced its decision to withdraw the special status of the State under Article 370 and split it into two UTs on August 5. During that period, he had ensured that there was no violence in the aftermath of the Government’s decision.

During his previous stay, he had taken rounds of the militancy-hit Shopian town in South Kashmir and downtown Srinagar besides various others parts of Kashmir.

He had also addressed personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF and Army separately, telling them about their successes in disturbed areas and underling their importance in ensuring the safety of the country and citizens.

The NSA has been closely monitoring the situation and ensuring smooth coordination between all arms of security forces in the hinterland as well as along the Line of Control.

On August 5, the Government announced the decision to abrogate special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution, and dividing the State into two Union Territories.