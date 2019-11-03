NRC a ‘base document’ for future, Assam’s development hit by ‘arm chair commentators’: CJI

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi on Sunday strongly defended the current exercise of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, saying prior to it there was “guesswork” on the number of illegal immigrants in the state that “had fuelled panic, fear and vicious cycle of lawlessness and violence” and it would be a base document for future.

Justice Gogoi, who is heading an Apex Court bench which is monitoring the process of NRC in Assam, was also critical of “arm chair commentators” who, he said, are not only far away from the ground reality but also present a highly distorted picture due to which Assam and its development agenda have taken a hit.

The CJI, who hails from Assam, said that NRC is neither a “new or a novel idea” as it found expression as early as in 1951 and the current exercise is an attempt to update the 1951 NRC. (AGENCIES)