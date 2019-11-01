Now workers can generate UAN from EPFO portal directly

NEW DELHI: Retirement fund body EPFO on Friday launched a facility for formal sector workers to obtain universal account number online without depending on their employers.

At present, workers are required to apply through their employers to get the universal account number (UAN), which enables them to avoid filing PF transfer claims on changing jobs. The UAN remains the same throughout the life of a worker.

Now, any worker can obtain UAN directly on EPFO website which enrolls them for PF, pension and life insurance benefits and a worker will not have to depend on his or her employer for getting the UAN.

Besides, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) also launched a facility for its over 65 lakh pensioners to download their pension-related documents like pension payment order (PPO) on DigiLocker. (AGENCIES)