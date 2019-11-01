Govt to replace 5 lakh petrol, diesel cars by E-Vehicles in phased manner

NEW DELHI: Giving a fillip to electric-mobility in India, the Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday said here the Government will be replacing five lakh cars being used by the Government and its agencies across the country by electric vehicles in a phased manner.

Fagging off the e-vehicles procured by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry Mr Javadekar said conscious efforts were being made by the Government in enabling e-mobility in the country.

“It is expected that the positive outcome of replacing existing petrol and diesel cars by e-vehicles will be saving 832 million litres while it will reduce 2:23 million tons of Co2”, he said. (AGENCIES)