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Home / State / Notorious drug peddler detained under PIT-NDPS Act

Notorious drug peddler detained under PIT-NDPS Act

Excelsior Correspondent UDHAMPUR, June 18: Udhampur Police detained a notorious drug peddler namely Pritam Kumar son of Channi Ram of Omara Morh, Udhampur, under the provisions of the PIT-NDPS Act. He has been lodged in District Jail, Kishtwar. The detention...

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Daily Excelsior
03:50 AM Jun 19, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, June 18: Udhampur Police detained a notorious drug peddler namely Pritam Kumar son of Channi Ram of Omara Morh, Udhampur, under the provisions of the PIT-NDPS Act.

He has been lodged in District Jail, Kishtwar. The detention order was issued by the competent authority and was executed today.

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According to Police, Pritam Kumar was involved in a number of NDPS cases and had been running drug syndicate in the area.

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