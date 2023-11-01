Notorious Drug Peddler Arrested In Jammu And Kashmir’s Kishtwar

Jammu, Nov 1: A drug peddler has been arrested under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, officials said on Wednesday.

According to them, the accused, Asif Iqbal of Kishtwar, had established his base in the Bhatindi area of Jammu city from where he used to supply drugs to the local youths.

Due to his consistent involvement in drug peddling and criminal activities, and to protect the young generation from addiction, it was deemed necessary to subject him to stringent preventive measures, the officials said.

After obtaining orders under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act from higher authorities, the accused was arrested and sent to district jail in Kishtwar on Wednesday, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal said the police are determined to eliminate the menace of drug abuse from society and safeguard the youth of Kishtwar. (AGENCIES)