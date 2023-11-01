EMPLOYMENT (01-11-2023)

Hiring
1. Site Supervisor (M):
• Minimum 5 years of experience
• Location: Bishnah, Jammu
2. Manager Accounts/Accountant (M/F):
• Minimum Qualification : B.Com/M.com
• Minimum 3 years of experience
• Location: Kunjwani, Jammu
3. Computer Operator (F):
• Proficiency in MS Office, Short Hand.
Post your resume at:
Email: info@rbcgroup.co.in
Whatsapp: 9596699332
Required
Accountant, having knowledge of all accounting procedures, computer, busy & tally.
Office Assistant & Office Boys.
Send your bio data to admin@adityabuildmart.com
or whatsapp 9469575258
National Development Foundation
Requires
1. Communication Officer
Graphic Designing, MS Office & Social Media Knowing – Salary 20000 (CTC)
Quali: Preferably PG / Graduates can apply
2. Team Member
Salary 13000(CTC) for Education Program Preferably Graduate & Driving Knowing
Mail Resume at: career@ndf.org.in
Details at: www.ndf.net.in
Walk in Interview on: 04-11-2023
Contact: 9682656160
Required
A male candidate for
Electronic Shop
Timing 10:30 AM to 7:45 PM
Contact: Avinash Electronics,
G-33 Trikuta Shopping Complex B.C. Road, Jammu.
Phone: 9419111685, 9419142855, 7006329200
Urgently Required
1. SALES EXECUTIVE = 02 {FOR BAJAJ ELECTRIC 3W SALES }.
QUALIFICATION: 10+2.
EXPERIENCED PREFERRED.
2. FRONT OFFICE EXECUTIVE,
(RECEPTIONIST) FEMALE = 01.
Diploma/Degree in Computers.
EXPERENCED PREFFERED.
3. DRIVER = 01. 10TH PASS (HAVING VALID DRIVING LICENCE).
Rush with your biodata & recent photo for walk in interview from (12 noon to 3 pm) on 01st, 02nd November 2023 at following venue:-
NSF BAJAJ
ASHOK NAGAR, SATWARI, JAMMU.
NEAR AMUL MILK SUPPLY PLANT. 01912450554.
Hiring
Computer Instructor – 2 Nos
Qual: BCA +2 Yrs teaching Experience
Project Manager -1 (Health Project)
Qual: MA Sociology + Exp
Co-ordinator for school
Project Location Sanji Morh, Marheen
Qualification + Exp: B.A/M.A + Computer Experience for handling Office.
Contact: Regional Institute
Ward No 1 Opp Canara Bank Kathua
PH 7006120992
Job Job Job
Staff required for delivery
Handsome salary
Bikes will be provided
by company
Full timers/part timers
Contact: 7006175019, 8716047193, 9796243311
Job Opportunity
A leading brand requires young and dynamic slaes professionals for handling Jammu Province business.
Interested candidates may please reach out on 60064-37664 for
further details.