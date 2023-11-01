EMPLOYMENT (01-11-2023)

Hiring

1. Site Supervisor (M):

• Minimum 5 years of experience

• Location: Bishnah, Jammu

2. Manager Accounts/Accountant (M/F):

• Minimum Qualification : B.Com/M.com

• Minimum 3 years of experience

• Location: Kunjwani, Jammu

3. Computer Operator (F):

• Proficiency in MS Office, Short Hand.

Post your resume at:

Email: info@rbcgroup.co.in

Whatsapp: 9596699332

Required

Accountant, having knowledge of all accounting procedures, computer, busy & tally.

Office Assistant & Office Boys.

Send your bio data to admin@adityabuildmart.com

or whatsapp 9469575258

National Development Foundation

Requires

1. Communication Officer

Graphic Designing, MS Office & Social Media Knowing – Salary 20000 (CTC)

Quali: Preferably PG / Graduates can apply

2. Team Member

Salary 13000(CTC) for Education Program Preferably Graduate & Driving Knowing

Mail Resume at: career@ndf.org.in

Details at: www.ndf.net.in

Walk in Interview on: 04-11-2023

Contact: 9682656160

Required

A male candidate for

Electronic Shop

Timing 10:30 AM to 7:45 PM

Contact: Avinash Electronics,

G-33 Trikuta Shopping Complex B.C. Road, Jammu.

Phone: 9419111685, 9419142855, 7006329200

Urgently Required

1. SALES EXECUTIVE = 02 {FOR BAJAJ ELECTRIC 3W SALES }.

QUALIFICATION: 10+2.

EXPERIENCED PREFERRED.

2. FRONT OFFICE EXECUTIVE,

(RECEPTIONIST) FEMALE = 01.

Diploma/Degree in Computers.

EXPERENCED PREFFERED.

3. DRIVER = 01. 10TH PASS (HAVING VALID DRIVING LICENCE).

Rush with your biodata & recent photo for walk in interview from (12 noon to 3 pm) on 01st, 02nd November 2023 at following venue:-

NSF BAJAJ

ASHOK NAGAR, SATWARI, JAMMU.

NEAR AMUL MILK SUPPLY PLANT. 01912450554.

Hiring

Computer Instructor – 2 Nos

Qual: BCA +2 Yrs teaching Experience

Project Manager -1 (Health Project)

Qual: MA Sociology + Exp

Co-ordinator for school

Project Location Sanji Morh, Marheen

Qualification + Exp: B.A/M.A + Computer Experience for handling Office.

Contact: Regional Institute

Ward No 1 Opp Canara Bank Kathua

PH 7006120992

Job Job Job

Staff required for delivery

Handsome salary

Bikes will be provided

by company

Full timers/part timers

Contact: 7006175019, 8716047193, 9796243311

Job Opportunity

A leading brand requires young and dynamic slaes professionals for handling Jammu Province business.

Interested candidates may please reach out on 60064-37664 for

further details.