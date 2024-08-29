Norwegian envoy completes one year in India, shares post in Hindi

NEW DELHI, Aug 29: Norwegian ambassador May-Elin Stener on Thursday thanked ‘Bharat’ as she completed one year of her tenure and said she was thrilled by the “strides” made in Norway-India relations.

She shared a post on X laced with Hindi and also a video showing her dressed in a saree and engaging in a rapid-fire-style conversation about her life in India.

“Completed one year today as an Ambassador of Norway to India. I’m thrilled by the strides we’ve made in Norway-India relations as I also immerse into #IncredibleIndia!,” she said in the post.

The envoy also urged people to see the short video she shared and wrote, ‘Dhanyawad Bharat’.

In the video, she is asked about which Indian she would want to visit Norway, and the envoy replies, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

Asked about the “peak moment” achieved in India during this period, she said the signing of the India-EFTA agreement.

The ambassador shared other aspects of the bilateral ties and some joint projects.

She also tried her hand at naming three types of mangoes and named the saree as her favourite Indian dress.

The envoy said Diwali was her favourite Indian festival and signed off by saying that her favourite dialogue from a Bollywood film is ‘Picture abhi baki hai mere dost’ from ‘Om Shanti Om’. (PTI)