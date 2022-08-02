Northern Railway gets breakthrough in Dugga-Sawalkote escape tunnel

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Aug 2: Northern Railway today achieved a major milestone in Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project by executing the breakthrough of the escape tunnel T-13 between Dugga and Sawalkote station.

The breakthrough was executed by conducting a blast by CEO of Northern Railway himself who has come especially for this purpose. With the blast, the work on the escape tunnel T-13 was started. Speaking on the occasion, the CEO said today we have succeeded in completing the construction work on the nearly 9.1 km long escape tunnel between Dugga and Sawlakote station in the Katra-Banihal section of the Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL).

It is worthwhile to mention that the line and level of the escape tunnel is precisely achieved in break-through. This is an escape tunnel of length 9.1Km long and is known as T13 ADIT tunnel. This tunnel is a link between Dugga station and Sawlakote station. This tunnel break-through will be a key milestone for the entire USBRL Project.

The CEO said this is the dream project of Central Government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has frequently mentioned this project in his speeches. The project was a big challenge but Japan’s brave and courageous engineers as well as workers are unitedly making this project successful.

“Now on August 15, the shape of the world’s highest rail bridge at Kouri will also be completed and the rest of the work will also be completed in the coming few years, after which the dream of every Indian to travel from Kashmir to Kanyakumari by train will come true.

The CEO said this prestigious project will be completed soon and the Government can soon present this gift to the common people as the work of the tunnels that is left is being given maximum emphasis.