ADGP reviews security arrangements for forthcoming Independence Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 2: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh convened a meeting with Army, BSF, CAPF, Intelligence agencies, police/security wing and civil administration today to discuss the security arrangements for the forthcoming Independence Day.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given by SSP Jammu and SSP Security through Power Point Presentation regarding proposed deployment by District Police and Security wing at and around venue and in Jammu district for smooth and peaceful conduct of the Independence Day celebrations.

Thereafter, a detailed briefing was given by all officers present in the meeting on overall security assessment and emerging threat perception.

ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh in his address highlighted the latest trends in terror activities and urged each agency to work towards mitigating the threat. He stressed on anti-drone measures, border deployment grid, launching of offensive operation in Rajouri and Kishtwar, besides preventive measures in other districts. Joint nakas at vulnerable locations and at inter district boundaries was also stressed upon.

While maintaining high level of alertness and while preparing for 15th August, he stressed that we should also ensure peaceful culmination of Amarnath Ji Yatra. He also stressed on implementing the “Har Ghar Tiranga” programme and suggested that the Bands of Army, BSF, CRPF and J&K Police should perform every day at important locations within Jammu city and distribute National flags to public who gather for the band performance.

The officers attended the meeting includes IGP CRPF Jammu Sector, DD IB Jammu, BGS 16 Corps, DIG JSK Range, DIG BSF, DIG CISF, DIG SSB, DIG CRPF, SSP Jammu, Additional DC Jammu, SSP Security, SSP Traffic City, Jammu Commandant IRP 18th Bn, SO to ADGP Jammu Zone, SSP APCR, Jammu SP Operations, Jammu, SP PCR, Jammu, Representatives of Special Bureau, Representatives of 26 Infantry Div, Jammu and other officers.